11th Annual Pirate Plunder Pub Crawl Cocoa Village, Saturday, Sep. 26

Swash yer buckles & join us as we plunder Cocoa Village! 50/50 Drawing for The Children’s Hunger Project! Many other prizes too!

Pirate Store, Antilles Trading Company (321-313-5886) at 643 Brevard Avenue, Cocoa Village, will also have a limited supply of the advance tickets for a limited time.

They are also offering 10% off for all sales to all crawlers attending AND on day of the Pub Crawl! Drop by well before the 6:00 pm start of the event.

Starts at 6:00 at the Cocoa Elks Lodge #1532, 315 Florida Avenue, Cocoa, FL 32922

Followed by George & Dragon (costume contest), REC225, Pub Americana, Dog N Bone (50/50 drawing and door prizes), and Vintage Vault.

Details and Tickets: https://www.madhatterpromotions.com/2026-pirate-plunder-pub-crawl-cocoa-village.php