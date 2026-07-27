11th Annual Pirate Plunder Pub Crawl Cocoa Village, Saturday, Sep. 26
11th Annual Pirate Plunder Pub Crawl Cocoa Village, Saturday, Sep. 26
11th Annual Pirate Plunder Pub Crawl Cocoa Village, Saturday, Sep. 26
Swash yer buckles & join us as we plunder Cocoa Village! 50/50 Drawing for The Children’s Hunger Project! Many other prizes too!
Pirate Store, Antilles Trading Company (321-313-5886) at 643 Brevard Avenue, Cocoa Village, will also have a limited supply of the advance tickets for a limited time.
They are also offering 10% off for all sales to all crawlers attending AND on day of the Pub Crawl! Drop by well before the 6:00 pm start of the event.
Starts at 6:00 at the Cocoa Elks Lodge #1532, 315 Florida Avenue, Cocoa, FL 32922
Followed by George & Dragon (costume contest), REC225, Pub Americana, Dog N Bone (50/50 drawing and door prizes), and Vintage Vault.
Details and Tickets: https://www.madhatterpromotions.com/2026-pirate-plunder-pub-crawl-cocoa-village.php