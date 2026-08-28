12th Annual Halloween Pub Crawl Cocoa Village 2026, Saturday, Oct. 24, 6 pm to 11 pm

Six (6) drinks $20 in advance on-line only or $30 day of.

Come, get monstrous with us. Let’s haunt the Village! Test out your new costume or adjust your old one before the 31st. No costume required to participate BUT the core group WILL be costumed! Modest prizes and adoration of friends for costume contest winners.

50/50 Drawing for The Children’s Hunger Project!

Pirate Store, Antilles Trading Company (321-313-5886) at 643 Brevard Avenue, Cocoa Village, is offering 10% off for all sales to all crawlers attending AND on day of the Pub Crawl! Drop by well before the 6:00 pm start of the event.

STARTS at the Elks Lodge, 315 Florida Avenue, Cocoa Village, followed by George & Dragon (costume contest) – the band Day Tripper is scheduled, REC225, Pub Americana, Dog N Bone (50/50 drawing and door prizes) and Vintage Vault.

https://www.madhatterpromotions.com/2026-halloween-pub-crawl-cocoa-village.php