12th Annual Santa Stumble Pub Crawl Cocoa Village
12th Annual Santa Stumble Pub Crawl Cocoa Village
Saturday, Dec. 12, 6 pm to 11 pm
12th Annual Santa Stumble Pub Crawl Cocoa Village
Wear your Santa, Mrs. Santa, elvish, Grinch, Krampus, or whatever Holiday garb. Costume Contest. A night of JOLLIFICATION! 50/50 Drawing for The Children’s Hunger Project!
Pirate Store, Antilles Trading (321-313-5886) at 643 Brevard Avenue, is offering 10% off for all sales to all crawlers attending AND on day of Pub Crawl! PLEASE drop by well before 6:00 pm.
Starts at George & Dragon 502 Brevard Ave. (Costume Contest), Pub Americana, Dog N Bone (50/50 Drawing and Door Prizes).
https://www.madhatterpromotions.com/2026-santa-stumble-pub-crawl-cocoa-village.php
Cocoa Elks Lodge
$20 in advance or $30 day of.
06:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
http://www.MadHatterPromotions.com
3215431346
Gary@MadHatterPromotions.com
Artist Group Info
gary@madhatterpromotions.com
Cocoa Elks Lodge
315 Florida AvenueCocoa, FL, Florida 32922