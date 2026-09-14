Saturday, Dec. 12, 6 pm to 11 pm

12th Annual Santa Stumble Pub Crawl Cocoa Village

Wear your Santa, Mrs. Santa, elvish, Grinch, Krampus, or whatever Holiday garb. Costume Contest. A night of JOLLIFICATION! 50/50 Drawing for The Children’s Hunger Project!

Pirate Store, Antilles Trading (321-313-5886) at 643 Brevard Avenue, is offering 10% off for all sales to all crawlers attending AND on day of Pub Crawl! PLEASE drop by well before 6:00 pm.

Starts at George & Dragon 502 Brevard Ave. (Costume Contest), Pub Americana, Dog N Bone (50/50 Drawing and Door Prizes).

https://www.madhatterpromotions.com/2026-santa-stumble-pub-crawl-cocoa-village.php