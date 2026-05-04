3-2-1 Jazz Orchestra Concert: Rhythm and Wit
3-2-1 Jazz Orchestra Concert: Rhythm and Wit
FREE CONCERT. Kurt Schulenburg, Conductor. Get ready for a playful night of toe-tapping swing, sly sambas, and grooves with a grin as the 3-2-1 Jazz Orchestra brings you Rhythm & Wit! From flirty vocals to funky rhythms and big band banter, this show is all about the joy of jazz with a sense of humor.
The Melbourne Auditorium
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Jul 16, 2026.
Event Supported By
Melbourne Municipal Band
321-724-0555
auxiliary@melbournemunicipalband.org
The Melbourne Auditorium
625 E Hibiscus Blvd.Melbourne, Florida 32901