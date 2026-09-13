5th Annual Halloween Pub Crawl in Downtown Cocoa Beach
5th Annual Halloween Pub Crawl in Downtown Cocoa Beach
Saturday, October 17, 2026. 5 pm to 10 pm
5th Annual Halloween Pub Crawl in Downtown Cocoa Beach
Let’s kick off the spooky season early by haunting Cocoa Beach! All Ghouls & Goblins welcome! Costume Contests!
Door Prizes! 50/50 Drawing to benefit area Homeless Veterans. https://nvhs.org
Starts at Salty Sisters, 24 N. Brevard Avenue
followed by Johnathan’s Pub, VFW Post, Coconuts on the Beach, The Dunes and The Alibi.
https://www.madhatterpromotions.com/2026-halloween-pub-crawl-cocoa-beach.php
Salty Sisters Bar & Grill
$18 in advance or $25 day of.
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
http://www.MadHatterPromotions.com
3215431346
Gary@MadHatterPromotions.com
Artist Group Info
Gary@MadHatterPromotions.com
Salty Sisters Bar & Grill
24 N. Brevard AvenueCocoa Beach, Florida 32931
3215431346
GHaas1@cfl.rr.com