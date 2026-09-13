Saturday, October 17, 2026. 5 pm to 10 pm

5th Annual Halloween Pub Crawl in Downtown Cocoa Beach

Let’s kick off the spooky season early by haunting Cocoa Beach! All Ghouls & Goblins welcome! Costume Contests!

Door Prizes! 50/50 Drawing to benefit area Homeless Veterans. https://nvhs.org

Starts at Salty Sisters, 24 N. Brevard Avenue

followed by Johnathan’s Pub, VFW Post, Coconuts on the Beach, The Dunes and The Alibi.

https://www.madhatterpromotions.com/2026-halloween-pub-crawl-cocoa-beach.php