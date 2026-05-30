9th Annual Woodstock Pub Crawl Downtown Melbourne, Saturday, September 19, 2026, 5:30 pm

Celebrating the famous ‘Aquarian Exposition’ Woodstock Music Festival from August 15-18, 1969, on Max Yasgur’s farm near Bethel, New York. Among the performers were Jimi Hendrix, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Joan Baez, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Janis Joplin, Jefferson Airplane, Sly & the Family Stone, Canned Heat, The Who, Arlo Guthrie, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Johnny Winter, Ten Years After, Country Joe & the Fish, Grateful Dead, Joe Cocker, Santana, and others. Event open to all who celebrate the music that identified a generation of the late 60’s through 70’s and changed the history of Rock & Roll. Rockers, Hippies, Flower Children, & everything associated with this era are all fair game. Wear flowers, beads, tie dye, era T-shirts, etc. Costumes encouraged but not required, though we typically have a very high participation rate.

50/50 Drawing to benefit The Children’s Hunger Project!

Multiple door prize winners! Costume contests, and more! Food available at most stops.

Four (4) drinks $15 in advance or $20 day of.

Starts at The Creek (Costume Contest),829 E. New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL 32901

Followed by Meg O’Malley’s, County Line Saloon (50/50 & Door Prize Drawings)

Extra Credit Stop (4th beverage) to be announced at start of event!

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