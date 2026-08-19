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Bobs Bicycle 19th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Ride

Bobs Bicycle 19th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Ride

Come ride with us on our 19th annual breast cancer awareness ride supporting breast cancer survivors in Brevard County through Space Coast Survivors Inc. SCSI provides financial, emotional, social and educational support to those going through and after treatment. This organization is fully supported by volunteers allowing funds raised to go directly to those in need. Register to ride today. Call 321-773-2093

Bobs Bicycles Shop
08:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Bobs Bicycles Shop
510 East Eau Gallie Blvd
Indian Harbour Bch., Florida 32937
321-773-2093
Staff@BobsBicycles.com