© 2026 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fay Lake FestiFall & Chili Cook-Off

Fay Lake FestiFall & Chili Cook-Off

Join the Port St. John Community Foundation and enjoy some cooler weather and hot chili as we host the 8th Annual Fay Lake Festifall & Chili Cook-Off with Food Trucks, Craft/Cottage & Business Vendors, Non-Profits, Bounce Houses, Hay Ride, Petting Zoo, Photo Ops, Chili Cook-Off and FALL FAMILY FUN!

Fay Lake Wilderness Park
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Port St. John Community Foundation
3216314367
admin@portstjohncommunityfoundation.con
https://portstjohncommunityfoundation.com/
Fay Lake Wilderness Park
6300 Fay Blvd
Cocoa, Florida 32927
3216314367
admin@portstjohncommunityfoundation.com
https://portstjohncommunityfoundation.com/events.html