Fay Lake FestiFall & Chili Cook-Off
Fay Lake FestiFall & Chili Cook-Off
Join the Port St. John Community Foundation and enjoy some cooler weather and hot chili as we host the 8th Annual Fay Lake Festifall & Chili Cook-Off with Food Trucks, Craft/Cottage & Business Vendors, Non-Profits, Bounce Houses, Hay Ride, Petting Zoo, Photo Ops, Chili Cook-Off and FALL FAMILY FUN!
Fay Lake Wilderness Park
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Port St. John Community Foundation
3216314367
admin@portstjohncommunityfoundation.con
Fay Lake Wilderness Park
6300 Fay BlvdCocoa, Florida 32927
3216314367
admin@portstjohncommunityfoundation.com