Holiday Season Kickoff | November 6

Kick off the holidays with the Holiday Season Kickoff, a live stand-up comedy show at Triggered Comedy Club in Melbourne, Florida, on Friday, November 6, 2026. Featuring Jacoby Bruton and hosted by Christopher Robinson. This 21+ show features touring talent, Florida comedians, fearless crowd work, and bold material in an intimate 75-seat room on the Space Coast. Doors open at 7:30 PM and the show runs from 8:00 to 9:30 PM.