Jake Klark | Friday, October 23
Jake Klark | Friday, October 23
Triggered Comedy Club presents headliner Jake Klark, featuring Ants Rants, hosted by Christopher Robinson, live on Friday, October 23, 2026, in Melbourne, Florida. Start Halloween weekend with a 21+ night of stand-up comedy on the Space Coast. Doors open at 7:30 PM and the show runs from 8:00 to 9:30 PM.
Triggered Comedy Club
See website
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Triggered Comedy Club
contact@triggeredcomedy.com
Artist Group Info
Jake Klark
Triggered Comedy Club
404 S Harbor City BlvdMelbourne, Florida 32901
contact@triggeredcomedy.com