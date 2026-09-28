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Jake Klark | Friday, October 23

Jake Klark | Friday, October 23

Triggered Comedy Club presents headliner Jake Klark, featuring Ants Rants, hosted by Christopher Robinson, live on Friday, October 23, 2026, in Melbourne, Florida. Start Halloween weekend with a 21+ night of stand-up comedy on the Space Coast. Doors open at 7:30 PM and the show runs from 8:00 to 9:30 PM.

Triggered Comedy Club
See website
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Triggered Comedy Club
contact@triggeredcomedy.com
https://www.triggeredcomedy.com

Artist Group Info

Jake Klark
Triggered Comedy Club
404 S Harbor City Blvd
Melbourne, Florida 32901
contact@triggeredcomedy.com
https://www.triggeredcomedy.com