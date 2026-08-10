Jazz Concert featuring a Battle of the Horns with Dan Wilborn & Friends

Experience an unforgettable afternoon of high-energy jazz as talented horn players go head-to-head in the ultimate musical showdown. Saxophonist Dan Wilborn leads the Battle of the Horns, bringing together a powerhouse of exceptional musicians.

Dan Wilborn plays alto, tenor, soprano sax and the flute. He has performed at many venues and high profile shows, and with bands such as the Puzzlers, Equator, The Rainmakerz, and the Space Coast Big Band. He performed concerts for WGRV radio station and live on WFIT radio station. Dan has also performed at a Democratic Presidential rally for then VP Joe Biden, the Melbourne Arts Festival, the Suwanee Music Festival, and the Foosaner Art Museum in Melbourne, FL. Dan lives in Melbourne Beach, FL.

You can see some of his past performances on our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxg1Yv6cuyD5YOeBJecIzubWBWExDsXUy

General admission is paid at the door. $30 for members of the Jazz Society and the Veterans Memorial Center. $35 for guests. Students are free. Bring snacks and drinks if you'd like, adult beverages are allowed (the venue does not allow us to sell food or drinks). Tables, chairs and a beautiful view of the river provided.