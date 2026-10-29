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Melbourne BandWorks presents Holiday Favorites Concert

Melbourne BandWorks presents Holiday Favorites Concert

Start off the Holiday Season with your favorite holiday selections from way back when, such as: The Chipmunk Song, Frosty the Snowman, White Christmas & Sleigh Ride, to name a few. Join the Rock & Roll Revue for this FREE CONCERT!

Suntree United Methodist Church
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Melbourne Bandworks
3217240555
info@melbournemunicipalband.org
https://www.mmband.org/event-details/holiday-favorites

Artist Group Info

Rock & Roll Revue
info@melbournemunicipalband.org
https://www.mmband.org/copy-of-the-3-2-1-jazz-orchestra
Suntree United Methodist Church
7400 N Wickham Rd
Melbourne, Florida 32940
https://www.suntreeumc.org/