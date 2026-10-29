Melbourne BandWorks presents Holiday Favorites Concert
Melbourne BandWorks presents Holiday Favorites Concert
Start off the Holiday Season with your favorite holiday selections from way back when, such as: The Chipmunk Song, Frosty the Snowman, White Christmas & Sleigh Ride, to name a few. Join the Rock & Roll Revue for this FREE CONCERT!
Suntree United Methodist Church
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Melbourne Bandworks
3217240555
info@melbournemunicipalband.org
Artist Group Info
Rock & Roll Revue
info@melbournemunicipalband.org
Suntree United Methodist Church
7400 N Wickham RdMelbourne, Florida 32940