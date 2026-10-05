Melbourne BandWorks Presents: Signature Winds & The 3-2-1 Jazz Orchestra Concert: TWO WORLDS, ONE STAGE
Melbourne BandWorks Presents: Signature Winds & The 3-2-1 Jazz Orchestra Concert: TWO WORLDS, ONE STAGE
FREE CONCERT. Staci Rosbury and Kurt Schulenburg, Conductors. Take a concert band and add a jazz orchestra and what do you get? One great concert! Signature Winds (formerly known as the MMB Concert Band) and The 3-2-1 Jazz Orchestra will combine forces to bring you the best of both ensembles. Each group will have their time in the spotlight, and they will combine forces at the end for a finale sure to bring down the house!
Preshow: Sunshine Brass Quintet at 6 PM
The Melbourne Auditorium
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Melbourne Municipal Band
321-724-0555
auxiliary@melbournemunicipalband.org
Artist Group Info
dmagliocco2@gmail.com
The Melbourne Auditorium
625 E Hibiscus Blvd.Melbourne, Florida 32901