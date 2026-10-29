Melbourne BandWorks presents Soundtracks of the Season with Signature Winds

Nothing captures the magic of the holidays quite like the glow of a classic film and a familiar melody. This year, the Symphonic Winds (formerly known as the MMB Concert Band) invite you to step out of the "cold" and into the cinema for Soundtracks of the Season. We’re bringing your favorite holiday movie moments to life, from the whimsical spirit of The Polar Express to the timeless charm of Meet Me in St. Louis. Guest alto saxophone soloist Margaret Banton will perform "Catch Me if You Can" by John Williams and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas." Whether you’re cheering for The Grinch or navigating the antics of Home Alone, join us for a nostalgic musical journey that the whole family will love. Rock & Roll Revue will provide preshow entertainment beginning at 6 PM as you get your snacks and drinks and get seated.