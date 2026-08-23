Native Rhythms Festival Benefit Concert Rockledge Featuring Painted Raven

Native Rhythms Festival Benefit Concert Headlined by Painted Raven Coming to Rockledge on September 2

ROCKLEDGE, FL — August 26, 2026 — The Native Rhythms Festival is hosting a special fundraiser benefit concert on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Schenck Shop Schack located at 5575 Schenck Ave, Unit 1, Rockledge, FL 32955. The evening will feature a headline performance by the nationally acclaimed Native American flute and world music trio, Painted Raven.

This special performance serves as an exclusive preview and fundraiser for the annual Native Rhythms Festival, scheduled for November 13–15, 2026, at Wickham Park in Melbourne, Florida. Due to recent shifts in government funding policies that caused a loss of cultural grants this year, community support is more critical than ever to keep the main festival free and open to the public.

The evening kicks off with a special pre-show performance presented by the local Indian River and River Wind Flute Circles. Following the opening, Painted Raven will take the stage, treating guests to their signature blend of traditional Native American flutes and modern instrumentation.

"We are incredibly excited to bring this evening of music and community to Rockledge," said the members of Painted Raven. "Your attendance directly helps keep the heritage, education, and beautiful music of the Native Rhythms Festival alive for Florida residents as well as flute enthusiasts all across the continent and beyond!"

Event Details:

• What: Native Rhythms Festival Benefit Concert featuring Painted Raven

• When: Wednesday, September 2, 2026, from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

• Where: Schenck Shop Schack, 5575 Schenck Ave Unit 1, Rockledge, FL 32955

• Admission: $25 donation

All proceeds from the $25 entry donation go directly toward supporting the operations of the 2026 festival. Advance tickets can be reserved online to guarantee seating by visiting the official Native Rhythms Festival Benefit Concerts Page. (https://nativerhythmsfestival.com/benefit-concerts/)