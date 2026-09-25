Parade of Gems is the largest Mineral and Gem show in Melbourne Held Nov. 14th & 15th. This annual event is hosted by the Canaveral Mineral & Gem Society. There is something for everyone: kid's corner, vendors selling gifts, lapidary materials, jewelry, silent auction & Grand prize drawing.

Saturday - 10-5 pm

Sunday - 10-4 pm

Entry fee/donation $5

Kids 14 & under FREE with adult

