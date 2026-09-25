Parade of Gems
Parade of Gems
Parade of Gems is the largest Mineral and Gem show in Melbourne Held Nov. 14th & 15th. This annual event is hosted by the Canaveral Mineral & Gem Society. There is something for everyone: kid's corner, vendors selling gifts, lapidary materials, jewelry, silent auction & Grand prize drawing.
Saturday - 10-5 pm
Sunday - 10-4 pm
Entry fee/donation $5
Kids 14 & under FREE with adult
The Melbourne Auditorium
Entry fee/donation $5, Kids 14 & under FREE with adult
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Canaveral Mineral & Gem Society
407-797-2391
webiecmgs@gmail.com
The Melbourne Auditorium
625 E Hibiscus Blvd.Melbourne, Florida 32901