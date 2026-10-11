Pick, Paddle & Play Beach Jam 2026 – FREE Concert & Cancer Awareness Festival

FREE CONCERT at Causeway Cove Marina in Fort Pierce. The 2nd Annual Pick, Paddle & Play Beach Jam is a Cancer Fundraiser & Awareness Festival hosted by Stabilize Revitalize Fort Pierce with CareBag and Friends in Pink. Stay for the 4–8 PM Sunset Session with Brothers Within, Stonyfools, and Kairo Reef, with more bands to be announced. Bring the family and your friends. Visit SRFP.NET. Free admission, open to the public, family friendly.