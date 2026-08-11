The Platt’s Patch Family Fall Festival

Come spend a fall day on the farm with us! Enjoy our pumpkin patch, corn maze, rescued farm animals, wagon rides, pony rides, bounce pillow, kids’ activities, local craft vendors, delicious food & so much more!

📅 Every Weekend in October + Nov. 1

⏰ 10 AM–4 PM

🎟️ $18 Admission | 2 & Under FREE

✨ One price includes the fun!

Bring the whole family, make some memories, and enjoy fall on the ranch with us! Best of all, all proceeds from the festival go directly toward caring for our rescued animals throughout the year. Come have some fall fun while supporting a great cause!