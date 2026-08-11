The Platt’s Patch Family Fall Festival
The Platt’s Patch Family Fall Festival
Come spend a fall day on the farm with us! Enjoy our pumpkin patch, corn maze, rescued farm animals, wagon rides, pony rides, bounce pillow, kids’ activities, local craft vendors, delicious food & so much more!
📅 Every Weekend in October + Nov. 1
⏰ 10 AM–4 PM
🎟️ $18 Admission | 2 & Under FREE
✨ One price includes the fun!
Bring the whole family, make some memories, and enjoy fall on the ranch with us! Best of all, all proceeds from the festival go directly toward caring for our rescued animals throughout the year. Come have some fall fun while supporting a great cause!
The Platt’s Patch
$18
Every 5 weeks through Oct 04, 2026.
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Platt’s Patch Rescue & Sanctuary
3216840124
theplattspatchllc@gmail.com
The Platt’s Patch
3300 Sand Gulley DrMelbourne, Florida 32904
3216840124
theplattspatchllc@gmail.com