© 2020 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Covid-19

Melbourne High School's Football Team Forfeits Next Two Games After Coronavirus Diagnosis

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published October 7, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT
Photo: Dave Adamson
Photo: Dave Adamson

A person on the team tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The games against Cocoa High School on October 9 and Viera High School on October 16 have been canceled.

The team will quarantine for the next fourteen days.  

Any staff or parents in close contact with the person who tested positive for coronavirus have been notified by the department of health and asked to quarantine.

Football players have transitioned to e-learning and practice and classroom areas they used have been deep-cleaned.  

The team’s next game against Bayside High School is scheduled for October 23.

Copyright 2020 WMFE. To see more, visit .

Covid-19
Danielle Prieur