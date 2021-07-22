© 2021 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Covid-19

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody Tests Positive For COVID-19

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published July 22, 2021 at 7:12 AM EDT
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody speaks during a roundtable discussion at the White House in Washington in June 2021. On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Moody tweeted that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Moody said she had been vaccinated for the virus earlier in the year.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody speaks during a roundtable discussion at the White House in Washington in June 2021. On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Moody tweeted that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Moody said she had been vaccinated for the virus earlier in the year.

Florida’s attorney general, Ashley Moody, tweeted Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Moody tweeted, “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms and my family is in good health."

Republican Moody, 46, said she had been vaccinated for the virus earlier this year.

According to the Miami Herald, the news of Moody’s diagnosis comes just four days after she flew on the state plane with Gov. Ron DeSantis and Senate President Wilton Simpson to the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, for a news conference with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

DeSantis’ office did not respond to a text message and email seeking comment late Wednesday on whether the Republican governor, who received a vaccine earlier this year, would get tested for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.

Covid-19
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press