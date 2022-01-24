New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Florida are on the decline

The number of new COVID-19 infections in Florida declined over the past week. In the week that ended Jan. 23, the state reported 282,520 new cases, which is down 30.9% from the week prior.

A USA Today network analysis of Johns Hopkins University pandemic data finds that Florida now ranks 37th among states where the coronavirus is spreading the fastest on a person-to-person basis.

Nationwide, reported new COVID cases dropped 14.9% from the week prior.

Here in Florida, coronavirus hospitalizations also declined over the past week to 14,873 admissions compared to 16,789 hospitalizations the previous week.

Since the start of the pandemic, Johns Hopkins University data says 5,324,438 COVID cases and 63,763 deaths have been reported in Florida.

