Florida school letter grades are in on statewide report card. Check out your district's score

The grades are out for Central Florida schools in the annual Florida Department of Education report card.

The report card looks at districtwide as well as individual schools’ performances based on the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking or FAST, middle school acceleration, graduation rates, and college and career readiness.

This year’s grades are the first ones based on the new FAST exam.

In Central Florida, Orange, Osceola, Volusia, Brevard, Flagler and Marion all earned Bs. Polk County earned a C. And Seminole County was the only district in the area to score an A.

The only district that changed a letter grade between 2022 and 2023, was Marion County. That district improved from a C grade to a B this year thanks to high middle school acceleration and high school graduation rates.

Check out the grades for all the districts in Florida here.

Individual school grades are available here.

