Florida parents support public education, poll reports

Last month, a poll was released that showed widespread support for public education in Florida. This comes as far-right groups, such as Moms for Liberty who’ve tried to subvert certain segments of public education in recent years, are losing elections and power.

According to the poll results, 92% of Florida parents want public school curricula to be created by education professionals, while just 22% support appointing political figures with little educational background to set education policy.

Just 19% of parents support allowing any parents to remove books from a school for any reason. About 75% of Florida parents say it is more important that children have access to books and information that challenge their thinking or their personal experience.

The poll, which was administered by the polling firm Ipsos and sponsored by the Southern Poverty Law Center, got responses from 1,127 parents and other adults across Florida.

See more poll detail here.

Copyright 2024 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.