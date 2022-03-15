WFIT’s Sonic Waves Music Festival is back!

Join us on Saturday, April 9 at the Intracoastal Brewing Company in the Eau Gallie Arts District for a night of live music featuring all local bands. It’s our listener appreciation party with Gary Lazer Eyes, Skyclub, Mangrove and Tone Deaf Pedestrians. Enjoy a variety food trucks and craft beers. Also, community non-profit organizations will have booths at the festival. The event is FREE!

Sonic Waves Music Festival

Saturday, April 9th, 5-10pm

Intracoastal Brewing Company

652 W Eau Gallie Blvd, Melbourne

Hometown bands with your hometown public radio station WFIT 89.5 FM.