© 2022 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Events

WFIT’s Sonic Waves Music Festival is back!

WFIT | By Todd Kennedy
Published March 15, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT
Sonic-Wave-Fest---MK-119-217-FINAL_ICON.jpg

WFIT’s Sonic Waves Music Festival is back!

Join us on Saturday, April 9 at the Intracoastal Brewing Company in the Eau Gallie Arts District for a night of live music featuring all local bands. It’s our listener appreciation party with Gary Lazer Eyes, Skyclub, Mangrove and Tone Deaf Pedestrians. Enjoy a variety food trucks and craft beers. Also, community non-profit organizations will have booths at the festival. The event is FREE!

Sonic Waves Music Festival
Saturday, April 9th, 5-10pm
Intracoastal Brewing Company
652 W Eau Gallie Blvd, Melbourne

Hometown bands with your hometown public radio station WFIT 89.5 FM.

Events
Todd Kennedy
Originally from Boston, Todd Kennedy began volunteering at WFIT 89.5 FM in 1992 as a late night jazz DJ. In 1998 he was hired as Director of Operations and in 2004 he became Program Director.
See stories by Todd Kennedy