© 2024 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WFIT's Sonic Waves Music Festival is happening Saturday April 13th at Intracoastal Brewing Company

WFIT | By Steve Keller
Published March 18, 2024 at 3:23 PM EDT
1 of 6  — sonic_waves_music_fest_logo.jpg
Zeddemore
2 of 6  — 430673561_18246952228223957_6410991595507944268_n.jpg
Zeddemore
Local 518
3 of 6  — 82861391_2540568426180507_1023969857483309056_n.jpg
Local 518
The Mean Violets
4 of 6  — 339477167_236285388773365_7238777163166068447_n.jpg
The Mean Violets
5 of 6  — 337105857_1052453269493766_570502423724574122_n.jpg
Tina Eno
6 of 6  — 415004349_749022173930046_483583945046853851_n.jpg

WFIT's Sonic Waves Music Festival is happening Saturday April 13th at Intracoastal Brewing Company in the Eau Gallie Arts District!

Zeddemore will headline, featuring David Pastorius on bass. Local 518, The Mean Violets and Tina Eno Music round out the lineup.

The show is all ages and FREE. Listen to WFIT and for more details.

Sonic Waves Music Fest is sponsored by Intracoastal Brewing Company.

More information is available at 321-674-8950, WFIT.org and on Facebook.

DATE: SATURDAY APRIL 13TH 2024

TIME: 5 P.M. TO 10 P.M.

LOCATION:
INTRACOASTAL BREWING COMPANY
652 WEST EAU GALLIE BLVD
MELBOURNE FL.

#spacecoast
Tags
Events Live Music
Steve Keller
The Host Of Keller Radio, Steve is the force behind the Space Coast Music Festival and is the touch stone for the music community in Brevard County.
See stories by Steve Keller