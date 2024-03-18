WFIT's Sonic Waves Music Festival is happening Saturday April 13th at Intracoastal Brewing Company in the Eau Gallie Arts District!

Zeddemore will headline, featuring David Pastorius on bass. Local 518, The Mean Violets and Tina Eno Music round out the lineup.

The show is all ages and FREE. Listen to WFIT and for more details.

Sonic Waves Music Fest is sponsored by Intracoastal Brewing Company.

More information is available at 321-674-8950, WFIT.org and on Facebook.

DATE: SATURDAY APRIL 13TH 2024

TIME: 5 P.M. TO 10 P.M.

LOCATION:

INTRACOASTAL BREWING COMPANY

652 WEST EAU GALLIE BLVD

MELBOURNE FL.

#spacecoast

