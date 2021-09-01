Hurricane Ida Likely To Drive Up Florida Gas Prices

After Florida motorists have seen a drop in gasoline prices in recent weeks, Hurricane Ida is likely to make it more expensive to fill up.

The AAA auto club said Monday that the massive hurricane, which made landfall Sunday in Louisiana, caused futures prices for gasoline to increase.

Louisiana and other parts of the Gulf Coast play a major role in oil production. "Drivers will almost assuredly see gas prices rise this week, because of Hurricane Ida's effects on the Gulf Coast," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a statement Monday.

"Based on overnight movement in the futures market, a 10- to 20-cent jump at the pump is not out of the question. Where gas prices go from here will depend on the extent of the damage and how long it will take for fuel production and transportation lines to return to normal."

Florida’s average gas prices have declined during the past three weeks and were at $2.95 a gallon Sunday for regular unleaded. That was down 3 cents a gallon from the previous week. A Monday afternoon check showed the price for regular unleaded in Jacksonville was averaging $2.88, according to AAA.

- WJCT News' Bill Bortzfield contributed to this report.

