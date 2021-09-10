© 2021 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Florida

Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of DeSantis, Reinstates School Mask Mandate Ban

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Ana Ceballos
Published September 10, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT

TALLAHASSEE

Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration won approval on Friday to put a hold on a Leon County judge’s ruling that said the state could not enforce a ban on strict mask mandates in schools.

The 1st District Court of Appeal agreed to a state request to reinstate a stay on Judge John Cooper’s ruling amid objections from a group of parents who said the move could cause “irreparable harm” to their children amid a rise of COVID-19 cases.

The decision means the state can continue to punish school officials who require children to wear masks unless they provide documentation that shows a medical reason why they should avoid wearing masks.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Florida
Ana Ceballos