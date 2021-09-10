Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of DeSantis, Reinstates School Mask Mandate Ban

TALLAHASSEE

Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration won approval on Friday to put a hold on a Leon County judge’s ruling that said the state could not enforce a ban on strict mask mandates in schools.

The 1st District Court of Appeal agreed to a state request to reinstate a stay on Judge John Cooper’s ruling amid objections from a group of parents who said the move could cause “irreparable harm” to their children amid a rise of COVID-19 cases.

The decision means the state can continue to punish school officials who require children to wear masks unless they provide documentation that shows a medical reason why they should avoid wearing masks.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

