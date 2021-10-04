Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis Has Breast Cancer

Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that his wife Casey has breast cancer.

In a press release, the governor said his wife is the centerpiece of their family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady.

Mrs. DeSantis is 41-years-old. The couple has three young children.

Statement from Governor Ron DeSantis:

"I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer. As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady. As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

