‘Buffett Memorial Highway’ Proposed

Published October 1, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT
A House Republican filed a proposal Friday that would designate State Road A1A as “Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway” to honor the musician who died Sept. 1 at age 76.

The proposed designation would include counties from Monroe County to Nassau County. Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, filed the bill (HB 91) for consideration during the legislative session that will begin in January.

Backed in the studio and on tour by the Coral Reefer Band, the Mississippi-born Buffett was best known for an island vibe reflecting the Florida Keys.

