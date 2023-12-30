© 2023 WFIT
WFIT
2023: Florida’s year in review

WLRN 91.3 FM
Published December 30, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST
AP / WLRN News / WUSF Public Media

2023: Florida’s Year in Review 

Florida’s governor runs for president, hundreds of books are removed from school libraries and a booming job market bumps against skyrocketing home insurance and inflation.

A lot happened for the Sunshine State in 2023.

We close out the year by taking a look back at some of the biggest stories from across the state.

Guests:

  • Mary Ellen Klas, politics and policy columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. 
  • Scott Maxwell, metro columnist for the Orlando Sentinel.  
  • Kimberly Leonard, reporter and author of Florida Playbook for Politico.

