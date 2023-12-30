2023: Florida’s Year in Review

Florida’s governor runs for president, hundreds of books are removed from school libraries and a booming job market bumps against skyrocketing home insurance and inflation.

A lot happened for the Sunshine State in 2023.

We close out the year by taking a look back at some of the biggest stories from across the state.

Guests:

Mary Ellen Klas , politics and policy columnist for Bloomberg Opinion.

, politics and policy columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. Scott Maxwell , metro columnist for the Orlando Sentinel.

, metro columnist for the Orlando Sentinel. Kimberly Leonard, reporter and author of Florida Playbook for Politico.

