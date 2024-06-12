8 years later, Orlando remembers Pulse victims and survivors

The City of Orlando is remembering the 49 people who lost their lives and 53 people who were injured in the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting. Multiple remembrances are being held Wednesday marking eight years since the shooting.

Starting at 4 p.m. the tolling of the 49 Bells Ceremony will be held at First United Methodist Church of Orlando.

At 7 p.m. a Remembrance Ceremony will be hosted by community leaders, families of the victims, first responders, and survivors at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

It will be an opportunity to heal and show the world Orlando remains united, said Orlando Mayor Buddy in a Friday press conference.

“Our city came together to show the world that we were Orlando united, and nearly eight years later, I invite the entire community to once again join us and reignite that collective spirit to honor and remember the 49,” he said.

Dyer, who was mayor of Orlando at the time of the shooting, said the planned events aren’t just a way to show that the community stands with those affected, but also that Orlando remains a loving and welcoming place.

“Certainly, today in a country and a world that seems so divisive, we ensure that in Orlando, love and optimism will always be more powerful than hatred and fear,” he said.

Both ceremonies are free. The Doctor Philips event does require tickets in advance. Information on the shows can be found at PulseOrlando.org.

For those feeling impacted by memories of the day, experts are still available to help. Professionals in trauma recovery can be reached by visiting The Center Orlando.

