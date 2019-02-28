Under the supervision of WFIT's audio engineer, Andrew Walker, WFIT's state-of-the-art recording facility hosts regional, national and international artists. WFIT broadcasts performances and interviews live on just about any given day.You can watch segments from some of our Live In Studio sessions below or on WFIT's YouTube Channel.Live In Studio at WFIT is sponsored by Intracoastal Brewing Company.
Tru Phonic Live In Studio at WFIT
The original music of Jake Salter & a Unique Group of Talented Musicians come together in Tru Phonic. Tastes of Alternative rock, Funk, Blues, Reggae, and Hip-Hop can be heard when seeing the band Live or on their new album released September 2018.
The band dropped by the WFIT recently for a Live In Studio Session.