Live In Studio
Live In Studio at WFIT
Under the supervision of WFIT's audio engineer, Andrew Walker, WFIT's state-of-the-art recording facility hosts regional, national and international artists. WFIT broadcasts performances and interviews live on just about any given day.You can watch segments from some of our Live In Studio sessions below or on WFIT's YouTube Channel.Live In Studio at WFIT is sponsored by Intracoastal Brewing Company.

Tru Phonic Live In Studio at WFIT

WFIT | By Todd Kennedy
Published February 28, 2019 at 10:18 AM EST
The original music of Jake Salter & a Unique Group of Talented Musicians come together in Tru Phonic. Tastes of Alternative rock, Funk, Blues, Reggae, and Hip-Hop can be heard when seeing the band Live or on their new album released September 2018.

The band dropped by the WFIT recently for a Live In Studio Session.

Todd Kennedy
Originally from Boston, Todd Kennedy began volunteering at WFIT 89.5 FM in 1992 as a late night jazz DJ. In 1998 he was hired as Director of Operations and in 2004 he became Program Director.
