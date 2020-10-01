WFIT's Favorite New Releases for September 2020

Rick’s love of radio began at the campus radio station of a small engineering college in upstate New York. Drafted for the Viet Nam war, he was fortunate to be sent in the opposite direction to host afternoon drive at “The Rock of East Africa” (an American Forces radio station in Asmara, Ethiopia). He spent the following 10 years working in commercial radio in suburban New York, Fort Pierce, and Daytona Beach. Rick transitioned to multimedia production (hey, the money was better than radio), and worked for companies in the Washington, DC area, creating interactive marketing and training programs for private sector and government clients. Upon his return to Florida, he was thrilled to find listener-supported public radio WFIT. He had come home.