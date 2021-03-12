Mike Campbell Has Written Some Hits

Best known as a member of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Mike Campbell was responsible for co-writing songs like "Refugee," "Runnin' Down A Dream," and "You Got Lucky." But he's also been writing great licks for countless other artists over the years, like Don Henley's "The Boys of Summer" and The Wallflowers' first hit, "6th Avenue Heartache."

He aims to make his own hits in his new band, The Dirty Knobs. Its debut album is called Wreckless Abandon, and sure, there's a little musical DNA sharing between the band he fronts and the band he was part of for decades, The Heartbreakers. However, it's Campbell's band this time, and we talk about how he found his voice as a frontman for the first time. We also talk about a fast friendship with Chris Stapleton, who guests on the record, and we dig into some classic Tom Petty tracks.

