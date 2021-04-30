WFIT's Favorite New Releases for April 2021

April was another great month for new music. Dry Cleaning's debut LP New Long Leg brought a fresh and rewarding energy to post-punk. Dinosaur Jr's Sweep It Into Space boasts some of the catchiest and most immediate songs they've recorded since their reunion in 2004. Tom Jones 42nd album Surrounded By Time offers abundant proof he hasn't lost any of his power or swagger. And The Black Keys gave us a taste of their new blues record, and left us hungry for more.

Here's some of our favorite songs from April 2021: