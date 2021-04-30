© 2021 WFIT
WFIT's Favorite New Releases for April 2021

WFIT | By Todd Kennedy,
Lucy LuBarefoot RickRobb West
Published April 30, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT
Collage_April.jpg
Clockwise from top left: Girl In Red, The HVNZ, Wolf Alice, Dry Cleaning, The Black Keys, Garbage

April was another great month for new music. Dry Cleaning's debut LP New Long Leg brought a fresh and rewarding energy to post-punk. Dinosaur Jr's Sweep It Into Space boasts some of the catchiest and most immediate songs they've recorded since their reunion in 2004. Tom Jones 42nd album Surrounded By Time offers abundant proof he hasn't lost any of his power or swagger. And The Black Keys gave us a taste of their new blues record, and left us hungry for more.

Here's some of our favorite songs from April 2021:

Todd Kennedy
Originally from Boston, Todd Kennedy began volunteering at WFIT 89.5 FM in 1992 as a late night jazz DJ. In 1998 he was hired as Director of Operations and in 2004 he became Program Director.
Lucy Lu
Lucy is a recent transplant from Athens, Georgia. She hosts The Lucy Show on Friday nights at 7:00 pm, and does video production and social media for WFIT.
Barefoot Rick
Rick’s love of radio began at the campus radio station of a small engineering college in upstate New York. Drafted for the Viet Nam war, he was fortunate to be sent in the opposite direction to host afternoon drive at “The Rock of East Africa” (an American Forces radio station in Asmara, Ethiopia). He spent the following 10 years working in commercial radio in suburban New York, Fort Pierce, and Daytona Beach.
Robb West
A transplant from Athens, Georgia, Robb maintains WFIT's website and social media and is the host of Left Of The Dial.
