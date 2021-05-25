Deep Sea Diver: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Deep Sea Diver's Jessica Dobson didn't neglect the details for the group's Tiny Desk (home) concert. For starters, she sported an impressive homemade bolo tie that she crafted from an NPR enamel pin and "a little bit of duct tape." She also chose a very particular location for the shoot: "There were countless times this past year that I wanted to be transported out of my house and into a different world," the singer and guitarist explains to NPR via email. "One of my favorite and most inspiring worlds is that of David Lynch's Twin Peaks. I wanted to pay homage to the show by recreating the red room for our Tiny Desk."

Inside the red room, the set includes three tracks from Deep Sea Diver's marvelous 2020 album, Impossible Weight, plus "Stop Pretending," which was chosen as one of NPR Music's favorite songs of 2020. Joining the band are some special guests: Natalie Schepman and Meegan Closner of the band Joseph sing background vocals, and Dobson's Beagle, Henry, makes an appearance. (Dobson claims he's the only one who didn't care that Deep Sea Diver couldn't tour last year.) The performance itself is a testament to the group's attention to detail, too; as in many of the best Tiny Desk concerts, the band's magnetic energy and finely-crafted songs make the small space feel huge and joyous.

SET LIST

"Impossible Weight"

"Lights Out"

"Wishing"

"Stop Pretending"

MUSICIANS

Jessica Dobson: vocals, guitar, piano

Peter Mansen: drums

Elliot Jackson: keys, guitar

Elijah Thomson: bass

Natalie Schepman: backing vocals

Meegan Closner: backing vocals

Henry Lee: beagle

CREDITS

Video: Tyler Kalberg, Luke Dumke, Dylan Priest

Audio: Trevor Spencer

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Marissa Lorusso

Video Producer: Maia Stern

Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

Tiny Production Team: Kara Frame, Bob Boilen

Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.