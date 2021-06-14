© 2021 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

On 'Jubilee,' Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner Enters The Springtime Of Life

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published June 14, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT
Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast

Like a perennial blooming in the spring, we're witnessing a beautiful, new beginning for Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast. Her new album, Jubilee, is a sonic departure from the darker songwriting themes of earlier records. On top of that, thanks to her deeply moving and insightful memoir, Crying in H Mart, Zauner is now also a freshly minted New York Times bestselling author.

Michelle Zauner performs for a live virtual audience and talks to us about all of it — the memoir, album, stories and feelings — on today's World Cafe.
Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Tags

MusicLive PerformanceNew Music
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Kimberly Junod
See stories by Kimberly Junod