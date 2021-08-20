© 2021 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Cimafunk (Feat. George Clinton), 'Funk Aspirin'

By Felix Contreras
Published August 20, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT
FunkAspirin_wide-c4adb61c177dbee572ab255a83b5d6857ad3e932.jpg

"Funk Aspirin," the new single from Cuban funkmeister Cimafunk features Dr. Funkenstein himself, Parliament's George Clinton, and is the perfect soundtrack for an end-of-summer front porch party (properly masked, of course).

The track grooves hard with the kind of bump and grind funk that was part of the Mothership's raison d'etre. For the past couple of years Cimafunk has been mining ancestral connections between Afro-Cuban music and grooves from the Black funk tradition. However, on "Funk Aspirin," it's hard to tell if a torch is being passed or merely carried across a bridge that was already there.

MusicNew Music
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
