On 'Home Video,' Lucy Dacus Translates Her Life Into Song

Today's World Cafe session might inspire you to go back and read the journals you wrote as a kid. It's what started Lucy Dacus on the road to her latest album, Home Video. It's a collection of personal moments from the singer-songwriter's life, translated into song by way of her vulnerable, honest lyricism. Even when Dacus writes specifically, it feels universal.

In this episode, we talk to Lucy Dacus about her songwriting process, the various childhood memories that inspired Home Video and her boygenius bandmates, Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, whose voices are also featured on the album.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.