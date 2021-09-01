The Staves: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.



Gathered in their kitchen are sisters, Emily, Jessica, and Camilla Staveley-Taylor; best known as The Staves. "We haven't got a tiny desk; we've got our kitchen table." But where The Staves gathered, along with guitarist and tenor horn player Marcus Hamblett, is deeply embedded in their family history. "We're coming to you from Watford, England, in the house we grew up in and the table where we wrote most of our songs around. And we would road test every song in this kitchen, so we thought we'd play some songs for you from here."

The four songs in this home concert all come from Good Woman, their first album in six years. It was produced with John Congleton (who's previously worked with an ocean of artists, from St. Vincent to Nelly Furtado) and written after the passing of their mom and the birth of Emily's first child. This stripped-down performance is a beautiful way to experience these sisters' gorgeous harmonies through their songs of strength, loss, life and womanhood.

SET LIST

"Nothing's Gonna Happen"

"Good Woman"

"Satisfied"

"Waiting on Me to Change"

MUSICIANS

Jessica Staveley-Taylor: vocal, guitar, keys

Camilla Staveley-Taylor: vocal, guitar

Emily Staveley-Taylor: vocal

Marcus Hamblett: guitar, tenor horn

CREDITS

Video: SJ Film

Audio: Iain Graham

Audio Mix: Josh Rogosin

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bob Boilen

Video Producer: Kara Frame

Tiny Production Team: Bobby Carter, Maia Stern, Gabrielle Pierre

Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

