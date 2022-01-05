Blues With A Twist: Best Blues Albums of 2021
Blues With A Twist host Sister Mary's favorite blues albums for 2021
- Curtis Salgado, Damage Control
- Dave Thomas, One More Mile
- Damon Fowler, Alafia Moon
- Bob Corritore And Friends, Spider In My Stew
- Donna Herula, Bang At The Door
- Tia Carroll, You Gotta Have It
- The Black Keys, Delta Kream
- Maria Muldaur & Tuba Skinny,Let’s Get Happy Together
- Van Morrison, Latest Record Project, Vol. 1
- Chris Cain, Raisin’ Cain
- Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, Bloodstains & Tears
- Eric Johanson, Covered Tracks,Vol. 2
- GA-20, Try It...You Might Like It: GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor
- EG Kight, The Trio Sessions
- Wee Willie Walker & The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, Not In My Lifetime
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 662
- Tony Holiday, Porch Sessions Volume 2
- Tommy Castro, Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came To Town
- Tom Craig Band, Good Man Gone Bad
- Ben Levin, Still Here
- Dave Spectre, Six String Soul: 30 Years On Delmark
- Blues Traveler, Traveler’s Blues
- Mark Schafer Band, Back To The Blues
- Chickenbone Slim, Serve It To Me Hot
- Johnny Tucker Featuring Kid Ramos and The AllStars, 75 And Alive