Massive Attack collaborator and famed Jamaican vocalist Horace Andy's "This Must Be Hell" opens his new album, Midnight Rocker, with near-catastrophic spiritual urgency. Lamenting the violent state of the world over the song's majestic bass arrangement, Andy's pained chorus says it all: "Lord, this must be hell because there's no peace amongst mankind."

Copyright 2022 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.