Blues With A Twist - Top 20 Albums of 2023

It was a great year for blues music, so it was hard to narrow them down...here's my top 20 blues albums for 2023.

Chris Beard, Pass It On Down - Song - Son I Never Knew

Al Basile, B’s Time. Song - I Really Miss You Blackburn Brothers - SoulFunkn’Blues, Song - Soul Brother Big Harp George, Got My Spirit Loose, Song - Give Me The Dark Blood Brothers, Blood Brothers, Song - Hey Sweet Mama

Coco Montoya, Writing On The Wall, Song - I Was Wrong The Dig 3, The Dig 3, Song - All The Love That I Got Deuce ’N’ A Quarte, Keep Moving On. Song - Doing Wrong Don Flemons, Traveling Wildfire, Song - Old Desert Road EG Kight, Sticks & Strings, Song - My Baby’s Hiding Something Eric Bibb, Ridin’, Song - I Got My Own

Eric Johnson, The Deep And The Dirty, Song - She Is The Song The Gayle Harrod Band Band, Temptation, Song - Waiting in the Shadows or Sweet Memphis Man Jim “Primetime” Smith & Bob Corritore, The World In A Jug, Song - I Got The World In A Jug Joanna Conner, Best Of Me, Song - Pain And Pleasure or Highway Child

Monster Mike Welch, Nothing But Time, Song - Walking To You Baby The Nick Moss Band Featuring Dennis Gruenling, Song - Get Your Back Into It!

The Teskey Brothers, The Winding Way, Song - Rich Man Tom Buenger, Blues From Caucasia. Song - That Ain’t Right Willie C. Campbell, Be Cool, Song - Devil On My Shoulder or You Better Let Go