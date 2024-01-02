Blues With A Twist - Top 20 Albums of 2023
It was a great year for blues music, so it was hard to narrow them down...here's my top 20 blues albums for 2023.
- Chris Beard, Pass It On Down - Song - Son I Never Knew
- Al Basile, B’s Time. Song - I Really Miss You
- Blackburn Brothers - SoulFunkn’Blues, Song - Soul Brother
- Big Harp George, Got My Spirit Loose, Song - Give Me The Dark
- Blood Brothers, Blood Brothers, Song - Hey Sweet Mama
- Coco Montoya, Writing On The Wall, Song - I Was Wrong
- The Dig 3, The Dig 3, Song - All The Love That I Got
- Deuce ’N’ A Quarte, Keep Moving On. Song - Doing Wrong
- Don Flemons, Traveling Wildfire, Song - Old Desert Road
- EG Kight, Sticks & Strings, Song - My Baby’s Hiding Something
- Eric Bibb, Ridin’, Song - I Got My Own
- Eric Johnson, The Deep And The Dirty, Song - She Is The Song
- The Gayle Harrod Band Band, Temptation, Song - Waiting in the Shadows or Sweet Memphis Man
- Jim “Primetime” Smith & Bob Corritore, The World In A Jug, Song - I Got The World In A Jug
- Joanna Conner, Best Of Me, Song - Pain And Pleasure or Highway Child
- Monster Mike Welch, Nothing But Time, Song - Walking To You Baby
- The Nick Moss Band Featuring Dennis Gruenling, Song - Get Your Back Into It!
- The Teskey Brothers, The Winding Way, Song - Rich Man
- Tom Buenger, Blues From Caucasia. Song - That Ain’t Right
- Willie C. Campbell, Be Cool, Song - Devil On My Shoulder or You Better Let Go