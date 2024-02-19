© 2024 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Watch the International Folk Music Awards

XPN | By Miguel Perez
Published February 19, 2024 at 11:11 AM EST
Madi Diaz (from left), Joy Oladokun, Allison Russell and Gaby Moreno.
Muriel Margaret, Brian Higbee
/
Courtesy of the artists
Madi Diaz (from left), Joy Oladokun, Allison Russell and Gaby Moreno.

World Cafe will be live streaming the International Folk Music Awards, held in Kansas City on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Presented by Folk Alliance International, the IFMAs recognize the legends, unsung heroes and rising talent in the folk music industry. Awards are presented for album, song and artist of the year. Nominees include Allison Russell, Madi Diaz, Nickel Creek, Gaby Moreno, Billy Strings and Joy Oladokun.

Tracy Chapman, who is coming off a rousing surprise performance at the Grammy Awards, will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The People's Voice Award, given to a person who embraces social and political commentary in their work, will be presented to Hurray for the Riff Raff's Alynda Segarra.

There will also be live performances from Kaia Kater, Joy Clark, Mireya Ramos, Willie Watson, Malena Cadiz and more. You can watch the ceremony in the video player below. The awards starts at 8:30 p.m. EST.
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.