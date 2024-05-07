© 2024 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Black Keys on their new album, 'Ohio Players'

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Miguel Perez
Published May 7, 2024 at 3:14 PM EDT
The Black Keys
Larry Niehues
/
Courtesy of the artist
The Black Keys

After a five-year hiatus, The Black Keys have been on a tear. They've released four albums in under half a decade. Their latest, Ohio Players, is a blast.

Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach say they wanted to recreate the energy of their early records. They also found inspiration in the music they'd spin at their DJ gigs.

"Actually seeing how these different songs go over in front of an audience, it was really good information for us while we were making the record. It really played a big part in it," Auerbach says.

They also took a more collaborative approach — writing a songs with Oasis's Noel Gallagher and Beck, who brought them out on tour over two decades ago.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2024 XPN

Tags
Music #MusicDiscoveryNew MusicWorld Cafe
Stephen Kallao
[Copyright 2024 XPN]
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.