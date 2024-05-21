© 2024 WFIT
Revisiting Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson's 'Winter in America'

XPN | By John Morrison,
Raina DourisKimberly Junod
Published May 21, 2024 at 2:17 PM EDT
Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson's<em> Made in America</em>
Courtesy of the artist
Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson's Made in America

When Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson released their album Winter in America in 1974, they did it against a backdrop of political unrest: President Nixon had resigned and civil unrest was growing as protests continued against the ongoing Vietnam War.

In this session, World Cafe correspondent John Morrison talks about how what was happening in the United States made its way onto the album and into Scott-Heron's words.

"It's overtly political, but the way he talks about politics, he kind of balances, like, the micro personal politic with the macro systemic stuff," Morrison says.

Morrison explains how Scott-Heron wove those messages into the album, plus how the music still resonates half a century later.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

John Morrison
John Morrison is a writer, DJ, and sample-flipper from Philadelphia. As a writer, his work has appeared in NPR Music, Bandcamp Daily, Jazz Tokyo, Grammy.com, and more. He is also the host of Culture Cypher Radio, a hip-hop radio show on NPR member station WXPN.
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She was also involved with Canada's highest music honors: hosting the Polaris Music Prize Gala from 2017 to 2019, as well as serving on the jury for both that award and the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
