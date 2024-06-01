Josie Music Awards nominates Brian Tarquin & Beyond the Warrior’s Eyes for multi awards

May 2024: THE 10TH ANNUAL JOSIE MUSIC AWARDS has nominated Brian Tarquin & Heavy Friends: “Beyond the Warrior’s Eyes” in 6 different categories;



Album of the Year (Instrumental): Beyond the Warrior’s Eyes

Music Video of the Year: Beyond the Warrior’s Eyes featuring Jean Luc Ponty

Musician of the Year (Guitarist): Brian Tarquin

Music Production/Producer: Brian Tarquin

Songwriter of the Year: Brian Tarquin

Record Label/Businesses of the Year: BHP Music-Guitar Trax Records, LLC

Complete list: https://www.josiemusicawards.com/2024-official-nominees.html

The winners will be announced during the award ceremony on Sunday, October 27, 2024, 10th Annual Josie Music Awards at The Grand Ole Opry House.

In 2024 Brian Tarquin & Heavy Friends lifted up the spirits of our veterans through music with Beyond The Warrior’s Eyes honoring military soldiers who defend our freedoms. This glorious fusion-prog collection is the latest collaborative masterpiece by Brian and his friends featuring Jean-Luc Ponty, Eric Johnson, Robben Ford, Steve Morse (Deep Purple), Dean Brown (David Sanborn), Hal Lindes (Dire Straits), Chris Poland (Megadeth), John Tropea (Billy Cobham), Steve Kindler (Jeff Beck), Carl Verheyen (Supertramp), Larry McCray (John Mayall), Phil Naro, and the Budapest Symphony Orchestra. The album’s mission is to support Hope For The Warriors, who provide medical, mental health, and professional services for ill and injured Marines and Navy members.

Brian hosts Guitar Trax on WFIT every Monday at 10 p.m. EST.

