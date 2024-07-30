S.O.S.: Songs of summer

We've almost reached the halfway point for summer — it goes by so fast! So, before the long days and heat waves fade away, we're taking this week's episode to share our picks for the "songs of summer." These aren't the big bangers or Top 40 hits specifically designed to capitalize on the seasonal vibes. We're instead playing the songs that feel like summer or say summer to us. This includes everything from the rooftop dance beats of Kaytranada's "Lover/Friend," to the sun-bleached haze of Keaton Henson's "Sandwalking."

Alt.Latino host Anamaria Sayre and NPR Music editor Hazel Cills join host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and songs:

1. Kaytranada and Rochelle Jordan: "Lover/Friend," from Timeless

2. HUGEL: "Patadas de Ahogado / LATIN MAFIA (Rework)" (single)

3. Keaton Henson: "Sandwalking," from Somnambulant Cycles

4. Tems: "Love Me Je Je," from Born in the Wild

5. Karol G: "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" (single)

6. Mary Lattimore: "I Spent the Day Inside" (single)

