Tune in to a mini-concert with MRCY

It’s hard not to have your soul totally shaken by the electric performance of South London band MRCY. Singer Kojo Degraft-Johnson and producer Barney Lister first connected during the COVID lockdowns over their shared love of Northern Soul and Motown, and that passion is on full display on their debut project, Volume 1.

The record is a futuristic twist on those genres, reminiscent of Marvin Gaye but with Anderson .Paak vibes to boot. In this session, we’re featuring a mini-concert with MRCY from their debut U.S. performance, recorded just a day before the release of Volume 1.

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus. The web build was created by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson.

Copyright 2024 XPN