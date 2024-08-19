© 2024 WFIT
New Music Friday: The best albums out Aug. 16

By Daoud Tyler-Ameen,
Hazel Cills
Published August 19, 2024 at 9:59 AM EDT
Tinashe's new album, Quantum Baby, is out Friday, Aug. 16.

NPR Music's Daoud Tyler-Ameen and Hazel Cills give you a quick rundown of the most notable albums out Friday, Aug. 16, including Post Malone's country project, F-1 Trillion, Tinashe's seventh LP Quantum Baby, and Charly Bliss's first new record in five years.

Featured Albums:

  • Tinashe, Quantum Baby
  • Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
  • Charly Bliss, Forever
  • Morgan Wade, Obsessed
  • Starflyer 59, Lust For Gold
  • Palehound, Live at First Congregational Church

Other albums out Aug. 16:

  • Hamish Hawk, A Firmer Hand
  • Velocity Girl, UltraCopacetic (Copacetic Remixed and Expanded)
  • John Zorn, Lamentations
  • John Zorn, Barbara Hannigan Sings Zorn
  • Horse Jumper of Love, Disaster Trick
  • Koreless, Deceltica EP
  • Laura Cannell, The Rituals of Hildegard Reimagined
  • Muscadine Bloodline, The Coastal Plain
  • Blind Pilot, In the Shadow of the Holy Mountain
  • Nikka Costa, Dirty Disco
  • Foster The People, Paradise State of Mind
  • Ray LaMontagne, Long Way Home
  • Pom Poko, Champion
  • Can, Live in Keele 1977
  • Gucci Mane, Greatest Of All Trappers
  • Hozier, Unaired EP
  • YG, Just Re'd Up 3
  • Rich The Kids, Rich Forever 5

Daoud Tyler-Ameen
Hazel Cills
Hazel Cills is an editor at NPR Music, where she edits breaking music news, reviews, essays and interviews. Before coming to NPR in 2021, Hazel was a culture reporter at Jezebel, where she wrote about music and popular culture. She was also a writer for MTV News and a founding staff writer for the teen publication Rookie magazine.