New Music Friday: The best albums out Aug. 16
NPR Music's Daoud Tyler-Ameen and Hazel Cills give you a quick rundown of the most notable albums out Friday, Aug. 16, including Post Malone's country project, F-1 Trillion, Tinashe's seventh LP Quantum Baby, and Charly Bliss's first new record in five years.
Featured Albums:
- Tinashe, Quantum Baby
- Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
- Charly Bliss, Forever
- Morgan Wade, Obsessed
- Starflyer 59, Lust For Gold
- Palehound, Live at First Congregational Church
Other albums out Aug. 16:
- Hamish Hawk, A Firmer Hand
- Velocity Girl, UltraCopacetic (Copacetic Remixed and Expanded)
- John Zorn, Lamentations
- John Zorn, Barbara Hannigan Sings Zorn
- Horse Jumper of Love, Disaster Trick
- Koreless, Deceltica EP
- Laura Cannell, The Rituals of Hildegard Reimagined
- Muscadine Bloodline, The Coastal Plain
- Blind Pilot, In the Shadow of the Holy Mountain
- Nikka Costa, Dirty Disco
- Foster The People, Paradise State of Mind
- Ray LaMontagne, Long Way Home
- Pom Poko, Champion
- Can, Live in Keele 1977
- Gucci Mane, Greatest Of All Trappers
- Hozier, Unaired EP
- YG, Just Re'd Up 3
- Rich The Kids, Rich Forever 5
